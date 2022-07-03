Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Iconic India opener Virender Sehwag said he “could not trust” what Pakistan pace icon Shoaib Akhtar would do if he hit him for two boundaries.
He noted that Akhtar was capable of hitting back with a “beamer or a toe-crushing yorker”.
The Rawalpindi Express took 178 wickets in 46 Tests at an average of 25.69.
He also played 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.
As for T20 Internationals, he picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.
The Rawalpindi Express still holds the record for the fastest ball bowled in international cricket at 161.3 kph during his side’s match against England at the 2003 World Cup.
“I never feared facing Brett Lee, but with Shoaib, I could not trust what he would do if I hit him twice to the fence. Maybe a beamer or a toe-crushing yorker,” Sehwag said on Indian TV show, Home of Heroes, as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
