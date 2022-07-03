Terrific talent, Darren Gough on Pakistan player with so much to offer

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former England pace bowler Darren Gough said Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi “is a terrific talent”.

Afridi recently played for Middlesex in the County Championship and picked up 14 wickets in three matches at an average of 25.42.

He then represented Pakistan in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, where he took three wickets in two matches at an average of 24.

“Shaheen is a terrific talent,” Gough told Cricket Pakistan.

The 22-year-old will be in action for Pakistan during their tour of Sri Lanka, which will consist of two Tests that will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

