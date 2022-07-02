Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan great Mohammad Yousuf said top order batsman Shan Masood has a role to play in ODIs going forward.

Masood has been in sublime form while playing county cricket for Derbyshire in England.

He is the highest run-scorer right now in Division Two of the County Championship, where he has scored 1,074 runs in eight games, which includes three centuries and four fifties, at an average of 82.61.

His brilliant form has extended to T20 Blast, where he has amassed 516 runs in 13 games, which includes five half-centuries, at an average of 46.90.

As a result of his performances, the 32-year-old was recalled to Pakistan team for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka in July.

“He is already part of the Test squad, we have to see in ODIs where his place is,” Yousuf was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s tour of Sri Lanka will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

What are your thoughts on Shan Masood? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Shan Masood? He is really good! 1116 ( 77.23 % ) He is ok! 228 ( 15.78 % ) He is overrated! 101 ( 6.99 % )

