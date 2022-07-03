His talent is through the roof, Darren Gough on fantastic Pakistan player

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former England speedster Darren Gough said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is an incredibly talented player.

Azam has established himself as one of the elite batsmen in the sport with his consistent performances in all three formats.

He has excelled over the past few months as he amassed 390 runs in the three-Test series against Australia, which included a career-best knock of 196 and two fifties, at an average of 78.

He followed that up with 276 runs in the three ODIs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

To finish off, the 27-year-old hammered 66 off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes, in the one-off T20 International.

In the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, he continued to impress as he accumulated 181 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 60.33.

“Babar Azam is a fantastic talent,” Gough told Cricket Pakistan.

Azam will now be getting ready for Pakistan’s tour of Sri Lanka, which will comprise of two Tests that will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

