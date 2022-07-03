Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former India opening batsman Virender Sehwag revealed it was impossible to guess where the ball would come from when Pakistan pace terror Shoaib Akhtar was bowling.
He noted that this made it hard to bat against the Rawalpindi Express.
Akhtar featured in 46 Tests and picked up 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.
He also snapped up 247 wickets in 163 ODIs at an average of 24.97.
In regards to T20 Internationals, the 46-year-old claimed 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.
Akhtar also continues to hold the record for the fastest ball bowled in international cricket at 161.3 kph, which came during his side’s match against England at the 2003 World Cup.
“With Shoaib, you could never guess where the hand and the ball will come from,” Sehwag said on Indian TV show, Home of Heroes, as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
