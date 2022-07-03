Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Ex-England seamer Darren Gough said Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s ability to “build his innings” is very impressive.

Azam has been in sublime form in Pakistan’s last two series, which were against Australia and the West Indies.

In the three-Test series against the Baggy Greens, he made 390 runs, which included a career-best knock of 196 and two fifties, at an average of 78.

As for the three ODIs that followed, he scored 276 runs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

He made his presence felt in the one-off T20 International as well as he blasted 66 off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes.

Most recently, he amassed 181 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 60.33 in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies.

“The way he builds his innings in all formats is superb,” Gough told Cricket Pakistan.

Azam will be hoping to maintain his momentum in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

