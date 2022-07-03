Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former England fast bowler Darren Gough said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is “fighting for the number one slot” right now.

He feels that Azam is right up there with the best in the world, sitting alongside India’s Virat Kohli, England’s Joe Root and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson.

Azam has been in scorching hot form as of late as he accumulated 390 runs in the three-Test series against Australia, which included a career-best knock of 196 and two fifties, at an average of 78.

He then proceeded to make 276 runs in the three ODIs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

As for the one-off T20 International, he hammered 66 runs off 46 deliveries, which included six boundaries and two sixes.

Most recently, he featured in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies and led by example as he made 181 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 60.33.

“When you talk about the best players in the world, you look at Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Babar Azam and those are the four batters you look at. [They] are the best players in the world and they are all fighting for the number one slot,” Gough told Cricket Pakistan.

Azam will now captain Pakistan in their upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka later this month.

The first Test will be held in Galle from July 16 to 20, while the second Test will be played in Colombo from July 24 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

ALSO CHECK OUT: His ability to build an innings is superb, Darren Gough on slick Pakistan batsman

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 42806 ( 12.07 % ) Babar Azam 270779 ( 76.36 % ) Steve Smith 6553 ( 1.85 % ) Ben Stokes 8000 ( 2.26 % ) Kane Williamson 13565 ( 3.83 % ) Joe Root 1523 ( 0.43 % ) Rashid Khan 2458 ( 0.69 % ) Pat Cummins 1103 ( 0.31 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 1641 ( 0.46 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1186 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 2158 ( 0.61 % ) Kagiso Rabada 719 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2110 ( 0.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...