Legendary India opener Virender Sehwag said iconic Pakistan pace demon Shoaib Akhtar knew he was chucking the ball when bowling.
Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests and took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.
He also played 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.
As for T20 Internationals, the 46-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.
The Rawalpindi Express still holds the record for the fastest ball bowled in international cricket at 161.3 kph during his side’s match against England at the 2003 World Cup.
“Shoaib knows he used to jerk his elbow; he knew he was chucking too. Why would [the] ICC ban him otherwise?” Sehwag said on Indian TV show, Home of Heroes, as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
