Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif recalled the time legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram got furious with all-rounder Abdul Razzaq during the 2003 World Cup.
The incident occurred during Pakistan’s clash with India, which the men in blue won by six wickets.
When Sachin Tendulkar was batting, Pakistan had the chance to get him out early on, but Razzaq “was literally standing next to the bowler instead of proper mid-off”.
Had he been standing at mid-off, Razzaq would have likely taken the catch to dismiss Tendulkar.
Instead, Tendulkar went on to score 98 runs, which came off 75 balls and included 12 boundaries and a six, to lead India to a comfortable win.
“The atmosphere of that India-Pakistan match was just something else. The fans had come in great numbers to watch enthralling cricket,” Kaif said while speaking to Shoaib Akhtar on Sportskeeda as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
“If Razzaq had taken Tendulkar’s catch at mid-off, the match could have been very tight. I remember Wasim Akram being angry at him for standing so far up. He was literally standing next to the bowler instead of proper mid-off.”
ALSO CHECK OUT: Want him to join the 100 mph club, Pakistan great Shoaib Akhtar believes 22-year-old fast bowler can do it