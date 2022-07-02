Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan fast bowling great Shoaib Akhtar believes India pace sensation Umran Malik can join the 100 mph club.
To date, only Akhtar and Australia speedster Shaun Tait have surpassed the 100 mph mark when bowling.
With Malik having clocked speeds of 157 kph in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Rawalpindi Express has backed the talented youngster to become the third member of the elite 100 mph group.
However, he warned that Malik has to ensure he doesn’t succumb to injuries regularly as it can end up having an adverse impact on his career.
“I want Umran to [have] that 100 mph mark at the back of his mind. I will be happy if he enters the 100 mph club. But he has to stay away from injuries which can halt his career,” Akhtar told Sportskeeda as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
In this year’s IPL, Malik was the fourth-highest wicket-taker with 22 wickets in 14 matches for the Sunrisers Hyderabad at an average of 20.18 and an economy rate of 9.03.
He was then given the chance to make his international debut in India’s two-match T20 series against Ireland, where he picked up one wicket at an average of 56 and an economy rate of 11.20.
