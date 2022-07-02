Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq said hot conditions can’t be used as an excuse when players fail to live up to expectations.

He noted that training in high temperatures will help players strengthen their bodies and not get affected by the heat.

The 26-year-old has been in scorching form as of late as he scored 370 runs in the three-Test series against Australia, which included two hundreds and a half-century, at an average of 74.

He followed that up with 298 runs in the three-match ODI series, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 149.

In the three ODIs against the West Indies, he made 199 runs, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 66.33.

“There is a lot of cricket to be played in the near future. Training in these conditions will help us strengthen our bodies even further,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“As representatives of the country, hot conditions should not be used as an excuse and we have to do our best to prepare ourselves for such testing times as well.”

Imam will be in action again when Pakistan tour Sri Lanka for two Tests in July.

The first Test will be played in Galle from July 16 to 20, while Colombo will host the second Test from July 24 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

