Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar said he wants India fast bowler Umran Malik to play for long periods of time without getting injured.

Umran is capable of bowling at 157 kph, which is slightly lower than Akhtar’s record-breaking delivery of 161.3 kph.

However, given how quick the 22-year-old is and the amount of effort he exerts when bowling, Akhtar is concerned about his body breaking down.

“He needs to ensure that he doesn’t get injured in the process. I want to see him playing for a long stretch without any injuries,” the Rawalpindi Express told Sportskeeda as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

In this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL), Malik was the fourth-highest wicket-taker with 22 wickets in 14 matches for the Sunrisers Hyderabad at an average of 20.18 and an economy rate of 9.03.

He recently made his international debut in India’s T20 series against Ireland and picked up one wicket in two games at an average of 56 and an economy rate of 11.20.

