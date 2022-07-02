Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan pace great Shoaib Akhtar firmly believes that India speedster Umran Malik belongs on the world stage.

Malik made his international debut in the recent two-match T20 series against Ireland, where he took one wicket at an average of 56 and an economy rate of 11.20.

His meteoric rise to stardom began in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he wowed everyone with his blistering pace.

Hitting speeds of up to 157 kph, the 22-year-old finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker with 22 wickets in 14 matches for the Sunrisers Hyderabad at an average of 20.18 and an economy rate of 9.03.

“I want to see him on the world stage as he belongs there,” Akhtar told Sportskeeda as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

