Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan icon Shoaib Akhtar said he will be more than happy if India seamer Umran Malik were to break his record for the fastest ball bowled in international cricket.

Malik was clocked at 157 kph while playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Akhtar quickest ball of 161.3 kph came during the 2003 World Cup and has yet to be surpassed.

During the IPL, Malik was the fourth-highest wicket-taker with 22 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 20.18 and an economy rate of 9.03.

He has since gone on to make his international debut as he featured in India’s T20 series against Ireland, where he claimed one wicket in two games at an average of 56 and an economy rate of 11.20.

“Someone was congratulating me as it’s been 20 years since I bowled the fastest delivery but no one has been able to break the record. But I said, ‘there must be someone who can smash this record’. I will be happy if Umran breaks my record,” the Rawalpindi Express told Sportskeeda as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

