Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan superstar Shoaib Akhtar said India seamer Umran Malik is only one of a few bowlers capable of consistently bowling at 150 kph.

This makes the 22-year-old, who garnered a lot of attention during the Indian Premier League (IPL), a rare talent.

Playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Malik was the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 22 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 20.18 and an economy rate of 9.03.

He subsequently made his international debut during India’s T20 series against Ireland, where he claimed one wicket in two games at an average of 56 and an economy rate of 11.20.

“At present, there are not many people who can cross the 150 kph mark. We have seen that Umran has been bowling consistently at that pace,” Akhtar told Sportskeeda as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

