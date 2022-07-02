Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar said he wants India pace sensation Umran Malik to have a long and successful career.

Malik burst onto the scene while playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL), where he displayed his exciting raw pace.

Bowling at speeds of up to 157 kph, the 22-year-old finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker with 22 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 20.18 and an economy rate of 9.03.

His strong performances in the IPL catapulted him into India’s T20 team for the recent series against Ireland, where he took one wicket in two games at an average of 56 and an economy rate of 11.20.

“I want to see him have a long career,” Akhtar, who holds the record for the fastest ball bowled in international cricket at 161.3 kph, told Sportskeeda as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

