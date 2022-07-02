Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Haris Sohail has reportedly been ignored for selection by the national selectors despite being wanted by captain Babar Azam.

According to Cricket Pakistan, Azam is eager to strengthen the team’s batting in ODIs and feels that Haris can provide the stability that is missing.

Haris has not played for Pakistan since January 2021 and is allegedly frustrated with the way he has been treated.

His last match for the national team was a Test against New Zealand in Christchurch, but he was not among the players selected for the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

The Test series gets underway in Galle on July 16, while Colombo will host the second Test from July 24 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

