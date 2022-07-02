Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan pace bowler Aaqib Javed said Haris Rauf used to be completely unknown before he burst onto the scene and established himself as “one of the top performers in white-ball cricket”.

Rauf, a fast bowler capable of hitting speeds close to 155 kph, was unearthed during the Lahore Qalandars’ Player Development Program (PDP).

After starring for the franchise in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), he went on to represent the Pakistan team and has become a regular face in the limited overs formats.

“You’ve seen the example of Haris Rauf who was an unknown individual when he first arrived to appear in the trials and today he is one of the top performers in white-ball cricket,” Javed, who is the Qalandars’ head coach, was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Rauf recently played county cricket for Yorkshire and took 15 wickets in four County Championship matches at an average of 31.53.

In the T20 Blast, he claimed four wickets in four games at an average of 27.75 and an economy rate of 7.92.

He then featured in Pakistan’s three-match ODI series against the West Indies, taking four wickets in two matches at an average of 26.75.

The 28-year-old could potentially make his Test debut in the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which is scheduled to be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

