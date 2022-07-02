Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has been “phenomenal” ever since he replaced Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Sarfaraz used to captain Pakistan and be the team’s go-to wicketkeeper-batsman. However, after he was stripped of the captaincy, he lost his place in the side as well.

Since then, Rizwan has cemented his spot in all three formats with consistent performances.

Sarfaraz, meanwhile, is often on the bench and has been restricted to a handful of international matches in the last few years.

“We replaced Sarfaraz with Rizwan, who has been phenomenal from the get-go,” Mani told Cricket Pakistan.

Both Sarfaraz and Rizwan have been picked for Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

ALSO CHECK OUT: His performance was dropping, Ehsan Mani on decision to axe senior Pakistan player

Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play for Pakistan again? Yes! No! Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play for Pakistan again? Yes! 6114 ( 69.83 % ) No! 2642 ( 30.17 % )

Like this: Like Loading...