Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq said the national selectors will decide which formats he should play.

This comes after the 26-year-old, who is the nephew of legendary Pakistan captain and batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq, has been in superb form in Tests and ODIs.

In the three-Test series against Australia, he amassed 370 runs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 74.

He then proceeded to accumulate 298 runs in the three-match ODI series, which included two hundreds and a fifty, at an average of 149.

As for the recent three-match ODI series against the West Indies, Imam continued his amazing run of form as he scored 199 runs, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 66.33.

“My job is to perform to the best of my abilities and avail any chances that are given to me. Rest is up to the selection committee and the team management; they will always be in a better position to assess which formats I [should] play in,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Imam will be hoping for more big scores during Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

ALSO CHECK OUT: Can’t use hot conditions as an excuse, Pakistan opener on need to strengthen body

What are your thoughts on Imam-ul-Haq? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Imam-ul-Haq? He is really good! 197 ( 56.29 % ) He is ok! 111 ( 31.71 % ) He is overrated! 42 ( 12 % )

Like this: Like Loading...