Mohammad Yousuf acknowledged that veteran batsman Fawad Alam failed to perform in the three-Test series against Australia earlier this year.

Alam only managed to score 33 runs at an average of 8.25, which was a far cry from his Test form in 2021.

“Fawad Alam also failed to perform in the Test series,” Yousuf, who was Pakistan’s batting coach during the Australia series, was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

With a two-Test series against Sri Lanka coming up, the 36-year-old will no doubt be looking to regain his form and post a number of big scores.

Pakistan’s tour of Sri Lanka will begin on July 16 in Galle before the action moves to Colombo for the second Test, which will get underway on July 24.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

