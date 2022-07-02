Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Mohammad Yousuf said the selectors have finally taken notice of opening batsman Shan Masood, who has been stealing the spotlight with his strong performances on the county circuit in England.

Masood is currently the top run-scorer in Division Two of the County Championship as he has accumulated 1,074 runs in eight County Championship matches for Derbyshire, which includes three centuries and four fifties, at an average of 82.61.

He has also carried his red-hot form into the T20 Blast, where he has made 516 runs in 13 games, which includes five half-centuries, at an average of 46.90.

“[The] selectors will also be watching this performance,” Yousuf was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Masood is back in Pakistan’s Test team and could feature in his first Test since January 2021 when the squad tours Sri Lanka.

A total of two Tests will be played, with the first one taking place in Galle from July 16 to 20, while the second Test will be held in Colombo from July 24 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

ALSO CHECK OUT: No Pakistan player has ever played like this, Mohammad Yousuf on cricketer dominating in England

What are your thoughts on Shan Masood? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Shan Masood? He is really good! 1115 ( 77.22 % ) He is ok! 228 ( 15.79 % ) He is overrated! 101 ( 6.99 % )

Like this: Like Loading...