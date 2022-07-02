Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic batsman Mohammad Yousuf admitted that no other Pakistan player has gone to England and dominated in county cricket like opener Shan Masood has.

Masood signed for Derbyshire and has been in unbelievable form with the bat, scoring 1,074 runs in eight County Championship games, which includes three centuries and four fifties, at an average of 82.61.

He has also starred in the T20 Blast, amassing 516 runs in 13 matches, which includes five half-centuries, at an average of 46.90.

“The way Shan Masood is playing county [cricket], to date, no Pakistan player has ever played,” Yousuf was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Masood’s form earned him a recall to the Pakistan Test team for the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

