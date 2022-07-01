Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani said Sarfaraz Ahmed was removed as captain and axed from the national team since his performances were dropping.

He also made it clear that the decision to strip Sarfaraz of the captaincy and drop him was not taken by ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“There was not even a single instance where Imran interfered in PCB matters and all the decisions were based on merits. Take the example of Sarfaraz, his performances were dropping and removing him from captaincy was not taken by Imran at all,” Mani told Cricket Pakistan.

Since his removal as captain, Sarfaraz has been succeeded by Mohammad Rizwan as Pakistan’s first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman.

As a result, he has been limited to only a handful of international appearances over the past couple of years.

However, he has been picked for the national team’s upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

