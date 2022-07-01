Really like his celebration, James Anderson on 140 kph Pakistan bowler

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic England seamer James Anderson admitted that he likes Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali’s celebration.

Hasan is well-known for the unique way he celebrates a wicket. But, what amazes Anderson is how the talented quick can jump “straight into the routine” after being so laser focused.

The duo were playing for Lancashire in the County Championship, where Hasan was in fine form as he claimed 25 wickets in five games at an average of 20.60.

“I like his celebration, I am amazed he can be so focused on bowling and all of a sudden he gets a wicket and he’s bang straight into the routine. He sort of bends his leg at the knees, his hands sort of touch the ground almost and then he pulls his hands back quickly, I can’t really describe it,” Anderson told BBC Radio 5 Live as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan fans will be hoping to see Hasan celebrating a lot during the national team’s tour of Sri Lanka, which will comprise of two Tests.

The first Test will be played in Galle from July 16 to 20, while the second Test will be held in Colombo from July 24 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

