Image courtesy of: Zimbio

England pace bowler James Anderson admitted that he loves the passion and energy Pakistan seamer Hasan Ali exudes when playing cricket.

He pointed out that Hasan will never complain about feeling tired or wanting a rest, and would be willing to “bowl all day long”.

His praise for the talented Pakistan quick comes after he played alongside him for Lancashire in the County Championship.

Hasan featured in five matches and took 25 wickets at an average of 20.60.

“He just loves cricket and bowling. When you sign an overseas player, sometimes you’re never quite sure if they’re coming to get an experience of the conditions or the money,” Anderson told BBC Radio 5 Live as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“But he literally loves cricket, he will bowl all day long, he will never say no to the captain or say I am feeling tired or I need a rest.”

Hasan will now be gearing up for Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will run from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

ALSO CHECK OUT: I’ve learned a few things from him, James Anderson on elite Pakistan bowler

What are your thoughts on Hasan Ali? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Hasan Ali? He is really good! 331 ( 39.5 % ) He is ok! 279 ( 33.29 % ) He is overrated! 228 ( 27.21 % )

Like this: Like Loading...