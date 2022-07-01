Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has joined the Kotli Lions as their icon player for the second edition of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

Sarfaraz, who was once the national team’s go-to wicketkeeper-batsman, will also captain the franchise in the tournament.

“I will be representing Kotli Lions in this year’s KPL. I want to thank franchise owners Khalid Zia and Faisal for selecting me as their icon player,” he said in a video posted on the KPL’s Twitter account.

“We will try to make a strong team for this year and win the tournament. I am ready for live KPL action, are you?”

The Rawalakot Hawks won the inaugural season of the KPL after beating the Muzzaffarabad Tigers in the final by eight runs.

The 2022 KPL is scheduled to be played from August 1 to 14.

Prior to the KPL, Sarfaraz will be in Sri Lanka with the Pakistan squad for two Tests, which will be held from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

