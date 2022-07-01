Image courtesy of: Zimbio

England pace bowler James Anderson said he has learned a few things from Pakistan speedster Hasan Ali.

Anderson played alongside Hasan for Lancashire in the County Championship, where the Pakistan star starred with the ball.

In the five matches he played, Hasan snapped up 25 wickets at an average of 20.60.

“You can learn a lot from people you have not played with before when you see how they operate and see the different things they do,” the England veteran told BBC Radio 5 Live as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“Although he’s been asking me a lot of questions about what I do, I’ve also been watching him and have learned some stuff from him.”

Hasan will now represent Pakistan in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

