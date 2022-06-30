Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq said he was subjected to relentless pressure in the team’s home series against Australia.

Imam was in fabulous form, but admitted that the Baggy Greens gave him a tough time during the three-Test series.

He scored 370 runs in the three Tests, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 74.

He followed that up with 298 runs, which included two hundreds and a half-century, at an average of 149 in the three-match ODI series.

Most recently, the 26-year-old featured in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies and accumulated 199 runs, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 66.33.

“The Australians gave us a tough time in Test cricket and played great cricket and as a cricketer, I learned a lot being subjected to relentless pressure,” he said in a video posted on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

His next assignment will be Pakistan’s tour of Sri Lanka, which will consist of two Tests.

The first Test will be played in Galle from July 16 to 20, while the second Test will be held in Colombo from July 24 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

