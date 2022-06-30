Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former New Zealand spinner Daniel Vettori believes Pakistan captain Babar Azam “is the most in-form batter” in all three formats.
Azam has been in fantastic form over the past few months as he scored 390 runs in the three-Test series against Australia, which included a career-best knock of 196 and two fifties, at an average of 78.
He then made 276 runs in the three ODIs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.
To finish off, the 27-year-old hammered 66 off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes, in the one-off T20 International.
He followed that up with 181 runs in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 60.33.
“The different formats of the game make it tough to say overall, but right now, Babar Azam is the most in-form batter on the back of his series against Australia,” Vettori, who was recently appointed as Australia’s assistant coach, said during a question and answer session on Instagram for ESPNcricinfo as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Azam’s next assignment will be captaining Pakistan in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.
Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah
