Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir said it is too early to talk about making a Test comeback.

Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020, but there have been reports about him considering making a return to international cricket.

He has been playing county cricket for Gloucestershire in England and has taken six wickets in two County Championship matches at an average of 28.33.

As for the T20 Blast, he has featured in four games and claimed six wickets at an average of 14.33 and an economy rate of 7.16.

“It is too early to talk about a Test return. You never know and things can be changed,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team will be in action again next month when they tour Sri Lanka for two Tests.

The first Test will be played in Galle from July 16 to 20, while the second Test will be held in Colombo from July 24 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

ALSO CHECK OUT: Rishabh Pant is well behind him, Aaqib Javed on Pakistan player who is way more responsible

Do you want to see Mohammad Amir play international cricket again? Absolutely! No! Do you want to see Mohammad Amir play international cricket again? Absolutely! 92 ( 73.02 % ) No! 34 ( 26.98 % )

Like this: Like Loading...