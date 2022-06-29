Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan pace bowler Aaqib Javed said captain Babar Azam is better than India batsman Virat Kohli now.

Javed noted that Kohli is “going down” from his peak, while Azam is right at the top when it comes to the best batsmen in all three formats of the game.

“Now I think Babar is ahead. He (Kohli) had his peak but [is] now going down. But Babar, on the other hand, is going up,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the recent three-match ODI series against the West Indies, Azam was in great form as he amassed 181 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 60.33.

Azam will be in action again when Pakistan travel to Sri Lanka to play two Tests in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

