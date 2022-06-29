Better than Jasprit Bumrah, Aaqib Javed on 150 kph Pakistan swing bowler

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Ex-Pakistan speedster Aaqib Javed believes that left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is better than India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

Javed noted that when Afridi made his international debut, Bumrah was already an established bowler who was doing well in all three formats.

However, given how Afridi has been performing lately, he feels the 22-year-old has overtaken Bumrah.

“I now think that Shaheen is better than Bumrah because when Shaheen came into the international circuit Bumrah had already established himself and the critics used to say that Bumrah is doing well in Tests, T20Is, and so [on], but now Shaheen has proved he is even better and has more capacity than Bumrah,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi recently featured for Middlesex in the County Championship and picked up 14 wickets in three matches at an average of 25.42.

He then played for Pakistan in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, where he took three wickets in two ODIs at an average of 24.

The talented youngster will now represent his country in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

