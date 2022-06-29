Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan spinner Usman Qadir said he hopes to play a prominent role in the 2022 T20 World Cup as he knows the conditions in Australia very well.
Having played domestic cricket in Australia, Qadir said he can be a useful asset to the Pakistan team in the tournament.
“If I get the opportunity to play, I will try to perform to the best of my ability. I have played in Australia in the past so I understand the pitches quite well,” the 28-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Qadir is known for being a T20 International specialist as he has regularly featured for the men in green in that format.
As a result, he was not picked for the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held from July 16 to 28.
Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah
ALSO CHECK OUT: Not seen any cricketer of his class, Hasan Ali on Pakistan player reaching the top of his game