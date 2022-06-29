Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Aaqib Javed said India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is well behind his Pakistan counterpart Mohammad Rizwan when it comes to responsibility.

The former Pakistan fast bowler admitted that Pant “is an extremely skillful player”, but feels that Rizwan has been better than him lately.

“Rizwan is better than Pant these days. There is no doubt that Pant is an extremely skillful player but the way Rizwan takes the responsibility, Pant is well behind him,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“It is often said that Pant is an aggressive player, but aggressiveness doesn’t mean to hit a couple of big shots and [get] out but to stay at the crease, fight, and finish the game.”

Rizwan has been playing for Sussex as of late and scored 136 runs in four County Championship matches, which includes a top score of 79, at an average of 27.20.

In the T20 Blast, he has made 275 runs in seven games, which includes three half-centuries, at an average of 45.83 and a strike-rate of 143.97.

The 30-year-old will now play in the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

