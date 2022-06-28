Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali said he has “not seen any cricketer of Babar Azam’s class since getting mature”.

He added that the Pakistan captain is “reaching the top of his game” as he has been one of the best batsmen in all three formats of the game.

In the recent three-match ODI series against the West Indies, Azam scored 181 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 60.33.

“I have not seen any cricketer of Babar Azam’s class since getting mature, I have seen the process of Babar reaching the top of his game. As a captain, he is getting better day by day,” Hasan told Cricket Pakistan.

Azam will now lead Pakistan in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

