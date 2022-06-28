Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan seamer Hasan Ali expressed his admiration for England fast bowler James Anderson, saying even at age 39, “he has not given up”.

Anderson has been involved in England’s Test series against New Zealand, where he has taken 11 wickets in two Tests at an average of 18.63.

Having played with Anderson for Lancashire in the County Championship, Hasan said he tried to learn as much as he could from the veteran cricketer, who has the most wickets for a pace bowler in Test history.

“I am trying to learn a lot from him, it is an honour to play with a great fast bowler, even at this age he has not given up. I keep asking questions and try to figure out how he trains and prepares himself on the field,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Hasan will now be in action for Pakistan when the team takes on Sri Lanka in a two-Test series.

The first Test will be played in Galle from July 16 to 20, while the second match will be held in Colombo from July 24 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

