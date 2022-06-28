Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace ace Hasan Ali said he believes he has been the second-best bowler, if not the first, in the national team since he made his international debut in 2016.

Hasan’s comments come after he has been criticised for his subpar performances in international cricket lately.

However, he has regained his form while playing for Lancashire in the County Championship, where he has taken 25 wickets in five matches at an average of 20.60.

In the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, he picked up two wickets in two matches at an average of 48.50.

“Overall, I have performed well in all formats. If I see, I am the second-best bowler in the national team since my debut if not the first,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Hasan will be in action again during Pakistan’s Test series against Sri Lanka next month.

The first Test will be held in Galle from July 16 to 20, while the second Test will be played in Colombo from July 24 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

