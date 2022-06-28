Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Ex-Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene said Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is a good player of spin.

He added that Rizwan is a busy player who can open the batting or bat in the middle order, which is why he would include him in his dream T20 XI.

“The next option is the wicketkeeper-batter and I am going with Mohammad Rizwan,” Jayawardene told The ICC Review.

“I know he does often open the batting for Pakistan, but I think he can bat in that middle order. He is a good player of spin and a very busy player.”

Rizwan has been playing for Sussex lately and scored 136 runs in four County Championship matches, which includes a top score of 79, at an average of 27.20.

As for the T20 Blast, he has accumulated 275 runs in seven games, which includes three half-centuries, at an average of 45.83 and a strike-rate of 143.97.

Rizwan will now be gearing up to represent Pakistan in the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

