Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Fast bowler Hasan Ali said Babar Azam keeps supporting and backing him since the Pakistan captain knows that he is a fighter.

Hasan has not been in the best of form in international cricket lately, but showed signs of shaking off the rust during his stint with Lancashire in the County Championship.

In the five matches he played, he took 25 wickets at an average of 20.60.

“Babar Azam knows I am a fighter and this is why he supports me,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

ALSO CHECK OUT: I have been the second-best bowler, if not the first, since my debut, rapid Pakistan seamer says

What are your thoughts on Hasan Ali? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Hasan Ali? He is really good! 223 ( 42.23 % ) He is ok! 160 ( 30.3 % ) He is overrated! 145 ( 27.46 % )

Like this: Like Loading...