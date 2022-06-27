Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Sri Lanka batsman Mahela Jayawardene said Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi is a good “wicket-taking option” who can also bowl well in the death overs.

This is among the reasons why he would include Afridi in his dream T20 XI.

The 22-year-old, who is the reigning ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year, has been in excellent form as of late.

He recently played for Middlesex in the County Championship and took 14 wickets in three matches at an average of 25.42.

“He is a wicket-taking option too that bowls very well at the death as well, so can be considered a good attacking option,” Jayawardene told The ICC Review.

Afridi’s next assignment will be the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will run from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

