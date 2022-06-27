Gets early swing, Mahela Jayawardene on dangerous Pakistan bowler

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene said he would include Pakistan pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi in his dream T20 XI due to the fact that he can get early swing.

Afridi’s ability to get the ball to move early on in matches has troubled many batsmen and resulted in the 22-year-old taking plenty of wickets.

“[He] is more than capable of getting some swing early too,” Jayawardene told The ICC Review.

Afridi recently featured in the County Championship, where he claimed 14 wickets in three matches for Middlesex at an average of 25.42.

He will now be in action again when Pakistan tour Sri Lanka for two Tests in July.

The first Test will be held in Galle from July 16 to 20, while the second Test will be played in Colombo from July 24 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

