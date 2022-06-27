Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Sri Lanka batsman Mahela Jayawardene said Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi “bowls very well with the new ball”.

Afridi is Pakistan’s pace spearhead in all three formats and has a knack of getting early wickets.

His form has been great in the lead-up to the Test series against Sri Lanka as he recently played for Middlesex in the County Championship and picked up 14 wickets in three matches at an average of 25.42.

He then took three wickets in two ODIs against the West Indies at an average of 24.

“He had a great World Cup last year, bowls very well with the new ball,” Jayawardene told The ICC Review.

Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka will be played from July 16 to 28. The first Test will be held in Galle, while Colombo will host the second match.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

ALSO CHECK OUT: Bowled deliveries at 162 and 164 kph, Pakistan pace ace claims

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 42487 ( 12.09 % ) Babar Azam 268336 ( 76.37 % ) Steve Smith 6525 ( 1.86 % ) Ben Stokes 7949 ( 2.26 % ) Kane Williamson 13540 ( 3.85 % ) Joe Root 1402 ( 0.4 % ) Rashid Khan 2427 ( 0.69 % ) Pat Cummins 1085 ( 0.31 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 1561 ( 0.44 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1173 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 2094 ( 0.6 % ) Kagiso Rabada 716 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2086 ( 0.59 % )

Like this: Like Loading...