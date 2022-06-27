Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Sri Lanka batsman Mahela Jayawardene said Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi “bowls very well with the new ball”.
Afridi is Pakistan’s pace spearhead in all three formats and has a knack of getting early wickets.
His form has been great in the lead-up to the Test series against Sri Lanka as he recently played for Middlesex in the County Championship and picked up 14 wickets in three matches at an average of 25.42.
He then took three wickets in two ODIs against the West Indies at an average of 24.
“He had a great World Cup last year, bowls very well with the new ball,” Jayawardene told The ICC Review.
Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka will be played from July 16 to 28. The first Test will be held in Galle, while Colombo will host the second match.
Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah
