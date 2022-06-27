Bowled deliveries at 162 and 164 kph, Pakistan pace ace claims

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Sami has claimed that he once bowled two deliveries that were 162 and 164 kph respectively.

Had this been recorded, he would hold the record for the fastest balls bowled in international cricket.

Currently, iconic Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar holds the record for the fastest delivery bowled in international cricket at 161.3 kph during his side’s match against England at the 2003 World Cup.

However, Sami noted that the speed of the two balls he bowled were not recorded since the pace gun was broken.

“I once bowled two deliveries that were both faster than 160 kph, at 162 and 164 respectively,” he told Paktv.tv as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“However, I was then told that it was the fault of the machine (speed gun) and that the balls could not be counted.”

The 41-year-old hasn’t played international cricket since March 2016, while his last domestic game came in April 2019.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Jagmohan Dalmiya likely saved his career, Tauqir Zia on 160 kph Pakistan speedster

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 26946 ( 19.2 % ) Waqar Younis 2765 ( 1.97 % ) Javed Miandad 8292 ( 5.91 % ) Shahid Afridi 38934 ( 27.75 % ) Imran Khan 27382 ( 19.51 % ) Zaheer Abbas 3056 ( 2.18 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 2933 ( 2.09 % ) Hanif Mohammad 509 ( 0.36 % ) Younis Khan 5086 ( 3.62 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 3036 ( 2.16 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 8481 ( 6.04 % ) Saeed Anwar 9931 ( 7.08 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 1071 ( 0.76 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1904 ( 1.36 % )

Like this: Like Loading...