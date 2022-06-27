Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Tauqir Zia said ex-ICC and BCCI president Jagmohan Dalmiya likely saved Shoaib Akhtar’s career.

The iconic fast bowler’s action came under scrutiny during Zia’s tenure as PCB chairman, which ran from 1999 to 2003.

With Akhtar battling some tough times, Zia admitted that Dalmiya “played a crucial role” and had he not done anything, the Rawalpindi Express’ international career would have possibly been over.

“I would like to add that back in the day Jagmohan Dalmiya played a crucial role for us and had it not been for him, Akhtar probably never would have made a comeback in international cricket,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Akhtar featured in 46 Tests and took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also represented Pakistan in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for T20 Internationals, the 46-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

Akhtar still holds the record for the fastest ball bowled in international cricket at 161.3 kph during his side’s match against England at the 2003 World Cup.

