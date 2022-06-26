Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez said Pakistan opening batsman Shan Masood’s technique and hard work has impressed him.

His comments come after Masood was recalled to Pakistan’s Test squad for the Sri Lanka series following an outstanding campaign with Derbyshire in the County Championship in England.

Masood is the top run-scorer in Division Two of the County Championship with 991 runs in seven matches, which includes three centuries and four fifties, at an average of 90.09.

He has also made an impact with the bat in the T20 Blast as he has scored 516 runs in 13 games, which includes five half-centuries, at an average of 46.90 and a strike-rate of 142.14.

“I’m impressed with his hard work and technique,” Hafeez was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will play two Tests against Sri Lanka, with the first one being held in Galle from July 16 to 20.

The second match will be played in Colombo from July 24 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

