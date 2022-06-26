Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Mohammad Hafeez believes Pakistan top order batsman Shan Masood should be playing Tests, ODIs and T20 Internationals.

Masood has been in fabulous form as of late, especially in the ongoing county season in England.

Playing for Derbyshire, the 32-year-old is the highest run-scorer in Division Two of the County Championship with 991 runs in seven matches, which includes three centuries and four fifties, at an average of 90.09.

He has continued to impress in the T20 Blast, where he has amassed 516 runs in 13 games, which includes five half-centuries, at an average of 46.90 and a strike-rate of 142.14.

“The PCB selection committee must utilise the performance of Shan Masood and he should be adjusted across all three formats of the game for Pakistan,” Hafeez was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Masood’s form has been too hard for the selectors to ignore as he was recalled to the Test team for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

The series, which will be played in Galle and Colombo, will run from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

