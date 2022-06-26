Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez said he knew top order batsman Shan Masood would do well in the County Championship in England.

Masood signed for Derbyshire and is currently the highest run-scorer in Division Two of the County Championship with 991 runs in seven matches, which includes three centuries and four fifties, at an average of 90.09.

He has maintained that form in the T20 Blast too as he has accumulated 516 runs in 13 games, which includes five half-centuries, at an average of 46.90 and a strike-rate of 142.14.

“I was completely sure that Shan Masood [would] perform in the County Championship,” Hafeez was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Masood’s form has resulted in a recall to the Pakistan team for the two-Test series in Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

What are your thoughts on Shan Masood?

