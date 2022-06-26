Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has called on the national selectors to pick opening batsman Shan Masood for the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Masood has been in fabulous form for Derbyshire in England, where he has been playing in the County Championship and T20 Blast.

The 32-year-old is the highest run-scorer in Division Two of the County Championship with 991 runs in seven matches, which includes three centuries and four fifties, at an average of 90.09.

As for the T20 Blast, he has made 516 runs in 13 games, which includes five half-centuries, at an average of 46.90 and a strike-rate of 142.14.

“Shan Masood should definitely play in Test matches for Pakistan but he can also be utilised in T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia,” Hafeez was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Masood’s strong performances earned him a recall to Pakistan’s team for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held from July 16 to 28. The first Test will be played in Galle, while Colombo will host the second Test.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

