Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt said there is no denying that Shaheen Shah Afridi is the country’s best bowler in all three formats.

Afridi has been in fantastic form as of late and recently featured in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, where he picked up three wickets in two matches at an average of 24.

Prior to that, he played in the County Championship for Middlesex and claimed 14 wickets in three matches at an average of 25.42.

“Shaheen is our best bowler in all three formats,” Salman said on the Cricket Baaz YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

The 22-year-old will be in action again next month when Pakistan travel to Sri Lanka for a two-Test series.

The first Test will be held in Galle from July 16 to 20, while the second Test will be played in Colombo from July 24 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

